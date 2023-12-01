Klopp delighted with ‘very football wise’ Liverpool man who’s just signed new long-term deal

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the performance of one Liverpool player last night after he made his long awaited return from injury.

Conor Bradley, who was a late substitute as the Reds defeated LASK 4-0 at Anfield in the Europa League, enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Bolton Wanderers last term winning the club’s player of the season award.

He made his sixth senior appearance for Liverpool against the Austrian outfit last night and our German tactician has labelled the Northern Ireland as ‘a real talent’.

“I love it – you can see in those few moments that he is a real talent for us,” Klopp told TNT Sports (via Football365).

“We really count on him. It is so nice. There are a lot of positives. I told him after the game to enjoy it. He is very football wise but the body still needs to grow.”

As well as making his return to action last night, the 20-year-old today signed a new long-term deal at the club.

During the remainder of the campaign Bradley will challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot at right back and will be eager to earn more minutes in the cup competitions.

Our No. 84 still has a lot of learning and development to do, however, but he’s certainly showing plenty of promise at his tender age.

