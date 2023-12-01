(Video) Klopp delighted with return of injured player; ‘looks super in training’

News Videos
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp loves giving opportunities to as many players in his squad as possible and when one returns from injury, it understandably gives him a real boost.

Speaking with the media, the boss said: “Kaide Gordon is back after a long, long injury spell; incredibly long [and] looks super in training.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp confirms ‘medical decision’ substitution for 9-starts defender

Kaide Gordon hasn’t played for the first-team since February 2022 but appearing on the bench for the last two Europa League games, shows a return is on the horizon.

Now that the Reds are through as group leaders though, we may well see the 19-year-old make a full return in our next match against Union SG.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gordon via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red

More Stories Jürgen Klopp Kaide Gordon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *