(Video) Klopp delighted with return of injured player; ‘looks super in training’

Jurgen Klopp loves giving opportunities to as many players in his squad as possible and when one returns from injury, it understandably gives him a real boost.

Speaking with the media, the boss said: “Kaide Gordon is back after a long, long injury spell; incredibly long [and] looks super in training.”

Kaide Gordon hasn’t played for the first-team since February 2022 but appearing on the bench for the last two Europa League games, shows a return is on the horizon.

Now that the Reds are through as group leaders though, we may well see the 19-year-old make a full return in our next match against Union SG.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gordon via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

