(Video) Klopp has ‘no doubt’ that returning ‘exceptional talent’ is ready for Fulham

News Videos
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to rotate his team ahead of the weekend’s clash with Fulham and has confirmed that one player will be making a rare start in the Premier League.

Speaking with the media, the German was asked whether Caoimhin Kelleher would start: “Yeah, no doubt. No doubt. We see him every day in training. He is an exceptional, exceptional talent.

“Maybe we don’t mention his name often enough, but it is a John Achterberg thing.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp: Fulham man is one of ‘greatest players the Premier League ever saw’

“From day one when I am in, he told me this will be our homegrown boy who will make it. Since then, we see every step. He was a boy and now he’s a man. And yeah, top goalie, no doubt.”

After keeping a clean sheet against LASK, the Irishman will have some confidence going into the game with the Londoners and ahead of a string of games he’s likely to feature in, whilst Alisson Becker is injured.

The 25-year-old is, like many second-choice ‘keepers, starved of opportunities at Anfield and will be determined to grab this one with both hands.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Kelleher (from 3:16) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red

More Stories Caoimhin Kelleher Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *