(Video) Klopp: Fulham man is one of ‘greatest players the Premier League ever saw’

Liverpool face Fulham this weekend and it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp has a lot of love for one of their players in particular, ahead of their trip to Anfield.

Speaking to the media, the German said: “The little curly one. One of the greatest players the Premier League ever saw still going and going and going [Willian].”

It was a rather comical compliment from the boss but shows the respect he clearly has for the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger, who’s still performing at the highest level as a 35-year-old.

46 goals and 43 assists in 298 games in the Premier League shows how impressive the Brazilian has been, as well as probably being very underrated.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Willian (from 2:38) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

