Jurgen Klopp reveals he prevented ‘exceptional’ Liverpool player from leaving in the summer

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he prevented one Liverpool player in particular from leaving the club in the summer.

Caoimhin Kelleher was the subject of interest from the likes of Spurs, Brentford and Brighton (according to the Irish Independent) but the German tactician insisted that the stopper should remain on Merseyside despite having to settle as for a place as back-up to Alisson Becker.

At the end of last season Klopp claimed that only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him even consider selling the 25-year-old and the former Borussia Dortmund boss has now admitted that the fact our No. 62 is classed as ‘homegrown’ also played a role in the decision to block any potential move away.

With Alisson sustaining a hamstring injury during our 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend, Kelleher is not set for a spell in the starting XI.

The Irishman kept a clean sheet as we defeated LASK 4-0 at Anfield last night and he’ll be hoping for more of the same on Sunday when we welcome Fulham to L4.

He’s a brilliant ‘keeper but unfortunately for him he’s got Alisson Becker ahead of him in the pecking order.

Our No. 1 is recognised by many as the best goalie in the world. So although Kelleher may not have played as many games as he would’ve liked at the age of 25, he will have learnt an awful lot from his teammate which will set him in good stead for the remainder of his career.

The Cork-born talent, who Klopp described as an ‘exceptional talent’ following last night’s victory, is under contract with the Reds until the summer of 2026.

