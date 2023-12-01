Florian Wirtz sends Premier League message; Liverpool ‘keep following the situation’ – report

News Transfer Rumours
Posted by

Liverpool’s recruitment team always have their eye on the market, in the hope of securing some top talent and it seems that one target has made a Premier League decision.

Writing for Caught Offside, Christian Falk reported: ‘Florian Wirtz is currently the hottest stock on the German market… Leverkusen doesn’t want to sell him for less than €100m-€120m…

‘The player would like to take the next step in the Bundesliga. This means for the Premier League clubs that he is probably not ready for them yet.’

READ MORE: Poker game set to start for 28-y/o UCL-winning CDM; Liverpool interested – report

It seems though that, despite Fabrizio Romano stating‘Liverpool keep following the situation’, we may be wasting our time a little.

Florian Wirtz has six goals so far this season, in a Bayer Leverkusen side that has taken the Bundesliga by storm under the stewardship of Xabi Alonso.

The ex-Red has deployed the German international in attacking positions for the 18 matches he’s played in this campaign to date, in all competitions.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp delighted with return of injured player; ‘looks super in training’

Recording 10 assists too shows that the 20-year-old has been an integral part in all that has been good with the attacking side of the team that’s based in North Rhine-Westphalia.

We may see Bayern Munich then make the move for the former Koln youth star and we will then be forced to watch from afar, at a player that may put his name in lights in the coming years.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red

More Stories Christian Falk Florian Wirtz Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *