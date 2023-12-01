(Video) Former Liverpool ‘keeper advises Onana to ‘go back to basics’

Liverpool revamped our midfield this summer but fortunately it seems that the correct research was done so that we had the best options possible recruited, the same can’t be said about Andre Onana.

Speaking with BBC Sport, Chris Kirkland spoke about the Manchester United stopper: “My advice is just go back to complete basics. If it’s not on, even if it’s 70-30 on, just keep the ball, go back to basics.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp has ‘no doubt’ that returning ‘exceptional talent’ is ready for Fulham

After a string of horrific mistakes for the Old Trafford club, the 27-year-old could do worse than listening to the words of the former Red.

Let’s hope though, from a selfish point of view, the former Inter Milan goalkeeper doesn’t heed this warning and continues his comical mistakes.

You can watch Kirkland’s comments on Onana via @BBCSport on X:

"Go back to basics."@ChrisKirkland43 offers up some advise to Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana after his Champions League errors #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/WwK8DswH7n — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 1, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red