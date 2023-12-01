(Video) ‘What do you want me to do?’ – Owen reveals he tried for LFC move before joining Man Utd in 2009

Michael Owen became known as a traitor back in 2009 when he decided to join Manchester United following the expiry of his contract at Newcastle.

The 43-year-old scored 158 goals in 297 appearances for Liverpool between 1996-2004 before joining La Liga giants Real Madrid in a deal worth £8m.

He was one of best strikers in world football during his time at Anfield and was the deserving winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2001 following Liverpool’s treble-winning campaign.

His relationships with Kopites soon turned sour in 2009, however, when the forward decided to head to Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Speaking to Simon Jordan on his Up Front podcast (via @ianyoungkop on X), Owen explained that his ‘first point of call’ when leaving Newcastle was to try and rejoin Liverpool.

The Chester-born former England international explained that he rang Jamie Carragher and asked the Scouser to speak to Brendan Rodgers to see if he was interested in bringing him back to L4.

This is rather confusing, though, as Rafa Benitez was in charge in 2009 and not Rodgers.

Our former No. 10 also mentioned that Liverpool were working on a deal to sign Robert N’Gog at the same time he was looking to head back to Merseyside.

We think you mean, David N’Gog, Michael!

Check the video below:

To be a good liar you have to have a good memory, Benitez signed Ngog. Pretty sure Rodgers didn’t take over until about 3 years later. We’d had Rafa, Hodgson and Kenny, between Ngog signing and Rodgers arriving. pic.twitter.com/ElOL2mTLXO — Ian Young ⚽️🎬📖📱 (@ianyoungkop) November 30, 2023

