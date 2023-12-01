‘Best display of the season’ – Pearce says ‘exceptional’ Liverpool player ‘looked the part’ against LASK

Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 victory over LASK at Anfield last night to book their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League with a game to spare.

Nine changes were made to the side that drew with Manchester City on Saturday with only Kostas Tsimikas and Mo Salah retaining their spot in the starting XI.

One of the many changes came between the sticks with Caoimhin Kelleher once again deputising for Alisson Becker.

The latter sustained a hamstring injury during our clash with City at the weekend and is set for a spell on the sidelines meaning our No. 62 is set for an extended run in the side and last night was his ‘best display of the season’ according to The Athletic’s James Pearce on X:

Comfortably Kelleher's best display of the season so far. Has really looked the part tonight. Timely boost for him as he prepares to fill in for Alisson in the upcoming PL matches. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 30, 2023

The Ireland international is a brilliant player. It’s just unfortunate for him that he’s up against one of the best ‘keepers in the world for a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

At 25 years of age you would perhaps forgive Kelleher, who our German tactician has previously labelled as ‘exceptional’, for seeking a move away to a club where he’d be first choice but he’s continuing to work hard and let’s hope he can make the most of the run he’s about to get in the team.

He made a number of quality saves last night to ensure we kept a clean sheet and he’ll be eager to do exactly the same again when Fulham visit Anfield on Sunday.

