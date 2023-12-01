Poker game set to start for 28-y/o UCL-winning CDM; Liverpool interested – report

Liverpool fans will know that our side is primed to have a great chance in the title race this season but some tweaking of the squad could help get us over the line, particular with a new defensive midfielder.

Writing for Caught Offside, Christian Falk reported: ‘Jürgen Klopp also knows Kimmich’s strengths, which would suit Liverpool FC well. The poker for Kimmich could soon be open.’

It seems that we will be competing with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City, should the midfielder come on the market, which will make it less than easy to negotiate.

Given the large investment in our midfield last summer, by signing Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, our owners may not want to spend too much more money on the squad.

With two years remaining on his deal with Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich appears frustrated with the Bundesliga club and could move away.

Being 28-years-old may work against the Champions League winner though as, we’ve already added Wataru Endo as an experienced option in his position and this is above the usual age bracket we work in.

The question will be for Jurgen Klopp whether he thinks our current options, including Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bacjectic, are good enough to carry us through for the rest of the season.

Let’s hope that we don’t look back in May and regret the decision to not fully replace Fabinho, instead realising that the answers were already in our squad of players and no further investment is needed – at this time.

