(Video) Salah’s 199th Liverpool goal from the Kop after European demolition

Mo Salah did the inevitable as he scored once again for Liverpool in a comfortable night’s work against LASK.

After Cody Gakpo showed off his impressive pace to beat the opposition ‘keeper and subsequently be cleared out for the penalty, we knew who was going to step up for the spot-kick.

The Egyptian King calmly paced the ball into the bottom corner and ensured a three-goal defect was in place.

One supporter on the Kop captured the moment that a freezing Anfield watched the victory be rubber-stamped.

You can watch the Salah goal via @TFHistorian on X:

