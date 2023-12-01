(Video) Salah shows class with shirt-swapping gesture to LASK players

Mo Salah is one of the greatest players in the world and when anyone who hasn’t ever had the chance to play against him, graces the same pitch – if often ends the same way.

It led to a battle between two LASK players with both wanting to get their hands on the famous No.11’s red jersey.

Our Egyptian King agreed to give one shirt out and meet the disappointed player afterwards, with another shirt from the dressing room.

It shows the level of fame of the 31-year-old has, with so many opposition players desperate to get their hands on a memento from the day they played against the captain of Egypt.

You can watch the Salah shirt gesture courtesy beIN SPORTS (via @archivessdee on X):

