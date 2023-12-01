Liverpool ‘keeping a close eye’ on Serie A talent who Schmadtke has recommended to Klopp – report

Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye’ on one Serie A talent who has been recommended to Jurgen Klopp by current sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz has made five Serie A appearances for the Turin-based outfit this term and a fresh report from Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) now claims that Klopp’s side are ‘following him closely’.

The 18-year-old first caught the eye of Schmadtke when he was progressing through the ranks at Bayern Munich and it’s believed that the German is a huge fan of the teenager.

The report adds that although Juventus are eager to retain the services of the exciting youngster, a move to Merseyside ‘cannot be ruled out’.

The Italian outfit would consider an offer, but only a ‘major’ one, and it remains to be seen how willing the Reds are to splash the cash on Yildiz.

The Turkey international is often deployed in an attacking midfield role or as a second striker but can operate anywhere across the frontline.

He netted in his nation’s 3-2 defeat of Germany in November and looks like a player who could go right to the very top.

Liverpool are pretty well stocked in the attacking areas at the moment and also have exciting talents like Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon continuing to push for first team minutes.

Schmadtke is clearly a fan of the Juventus prospect, however, so it remains to be seen what happens across the next few windows.

