Chris Sutton says Liverpool ‘should be able to cope’ without key duo as Fulham score prediction is made

Chris Sutton believes Liverpool ‘should be able to cope’ without the services of Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota for Sunday’s clash with Fulham.

The Craven Cottage outfit travel to Merseyside fresh off the back of a controversial 3-2 victory over Wolves at the start of the week while Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 1-1 with Manchester City last weekend and thrashed LASK 4-0 at Anfield on Thursday night.

Alisson and Jota picked up injuries at the Etihad but Sutton thinks the Reds will still have enough to earn a much needed three points against Fulham.

“Fulham got a good win against Wolves on Monday, helped by a couple of big decisions going their way. They will need some more good fortune to get anything at Anfield, and I really don’t see that happening,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“Liverpool picked up an important point at Etihad Stadium last weekend but all three are needed here.

“The Reds are without goalkeeper Alisson and Diogo Jota but they should be able to cope without them. I fancy Mohamed Salah to score, and Jurgen Klopp’s side to win comfortably.

“Liverpool 3-0 Fulham.”

Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to once again deputise for the injured Alisson and it would be brilliant to see the Irishman keep another clean sheet.

It would give him a huge boost in confidence ahead of the run in the side he’s expected to receive in the build up to Christmas.

Marco Silva’s side do have some quality players at the top end of the pitch who have the ability to cause us problems so we need to ensure we’re right at it from the start.

Let’s hope Sutton’s prediction is spot on to ensure we keep pace with league leaders Arsenal who face Wolves tomorrow at the Emirates.

