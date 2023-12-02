(Video) Richard Dunne says Liverpool have a player who looks so much better this season

Liverpool have had a great start to the season and it seems that the sluggishness from the last campaign is behind us, with Richard Dunne highlighting the form of one man.

Speaking on Virgin Media Sport, the Irishman said: “I think a big improvement for them this season has been the return to form of Van Dijk. He’s been excellent.

“I think they have conceded just 11 goals, the second-best defence in the Premier League this season which has helped them.

“The regeneration of the midfield area has been perfect and the front five they have will be a real threat to anyone”.

You can’t argue against the claim that our captain is back to his best, with his recent performances being highly impressive.

If we want to get to the end of May with silverware in hand, then the form of the Dutchman is vital and he’s really stepping up to the plate so far.

You can watch Dunne’s comments on Van Dijk (from 1:03) via Virgin Media Sport on YouTube:

