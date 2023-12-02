Klopp delighted to hand new ‘long-term contract’ to ‘absolutely great’ defender

It’s always exciting when the club hands out a new contract to a player as it shows they’re clearly playing well and are happy to extend their relationship with Liverpool, even more so when Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of them too.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC.’

The right-back has struggled with injuries so far this season but in a week where he played at Anfield against LASK and now signed a new deal, it’s certainly going to be one to remember.

Last season, the boss said (via liverpoolfc.com): ‘I am not sure if he will become Player of the Season there but for sure he is a contender for that, which is absolutely great’ – the defender went on to claim that exact award for Bolton Wanderers.

It’s clear then that the German is a big fan of the 20-year-old and so we should all be excited to see him sign on the dotted line.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly the right-back for the Reds but having some cover, alongside Joe Gomez, is exactly what we need.

Since Nathaniel Clyne, we haven’t had any proper cover in the position and now it’s over to the Dungannon Swifts youngster to provide the competition we need.

There’s enough opportunities in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions that the full-back can be on the pitch to show us all what he can do.

Let’s hope that this new deal spells the real start of Bradley’s Anfield career and that we see him kick on from here.

