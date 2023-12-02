Liverpool have recently enquired about signing Manchester City player in January – report

With less than a month to the start of the January transfer window, the rumour mill is starting to churn out plenty of names and linking them with a move to Liverpool.

According to 90min.com: ‘Though several clubs from across England and Europe – including Aston Villa, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus – have made enquiries about Phillips’ situation recently, Newcastle are believed to appeal to the 27-year-old.’

It’s certainly not the first time that we’ve been linked with the Leeds-born midfielder and seeing as many think we need a new defensive-minded option in his position – a move would make sense.

It’s easy to understand why the 27-year-old may be frustrated with his game time at Manchester City and so his head would understandably be turned if the right offer comes in.

Having spent so much on a midfield revamp in the summer though, it’s not known whether Jurgen Klopp will have the funds for Kalvin Phillips at this time.

Given the volume of competition for his signature and presence of the deep-pocketed Newcastle, it’s not likely that the England international is going to leave Manchester on a cheap deal.

It’s certainly something that’s worth keeping tabs on and our reported enquiry shows some initial interest but it does seem unlikely that we will pursue this signing much further.

Perhaps the presence of Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Wataru Endo will be deemed enough cover for the rest of this season, at least.

