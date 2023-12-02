Marco Silva’s fear of Anfield clear as ex-Everton boss takes Fulham to Liverpool

Liverpool are about to face Fulham in the Premier League and Marco Silva has taken to the media to share his thoughts on the game.

Speaking with the press, the 46-year-old said (via fulhamfc.com): “It’s always really tough to play at Anfield. The quality they have, the manager they have, the crowd is going to push them – they are three really important factors that can make things really difficult for us.

“They have started really well at home. They have been impressive, they have been perfect at home until now.

“In the Premier League – six games, six wins. And 10 out of 10 [all competitions]. They’ve been winning all the games at home so far.

“Tough task for us, really difficult one, but – as always – we go there to play our game, to do our best. We know it’s going to be tough, like it always is in the Premier League, against a top side in a very good moment, who are in very good form.

“But we have to keep improving, to keep in the process that we have to keep improving, trying to do the right things and, of course, do our best to take points.”

It’s clear that the former Everton boss has some fear about returning to Anfield but it’s also in his interest to take the pressure off his own players and put the pressure back on us.

Currently sat in 14th position, the Londoners will be hoping for any kind of result against Jurgen Klopp’s side – even if the odds are stacked against them.

We will be hoping to close the gap on Manchester City and Arsenal and, if results go our way, maybe even end the weekend as table-toppers.

Our home form has always been impressive but, other than a shock loss to Leeds United last season, we’ve been near to impervious on our own turf in recent years.

In Europe and domestically, the Reds have been back to their best in L4 this season and let’s hope this continues in our next match and for the rest of the season.

Let’s hope that the Cottagers’ best is not good enough on Sunday too and that we continue a strong start to the campaign.

