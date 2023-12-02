(Video) New angle of Diaz’s goal gives new appreciation of finish

Luis Diaz is striving to recapture the form that was present before his terrible knee injury against Arsenal last season, with his finish against LASK providing us all a glimpse of what came before.

Opening the scoring against our Europa League opponents was a great thrill and now a new angle has been released.

Thanks to the club’s YouTube account, we can see the goal from a pitch-side angle and it adds a new dimension to the level of skill needed to finish off a great move.

It has flashes of a Sadio Mane goal, with our Colombian having to slot inside and then expertly finishing off the move.

You can watch Diaz’s goal via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

