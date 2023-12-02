(Video) Quansah’s Van Dijk inspired defending will have Liverpool fans thinking the same thing

Jarell Quansah has been the breakthrough academy star this season and has continued to take every chance that is handed his way, including in his latest appearance against LASK.

With Sascha Horvath bearing down on goal, the young defender did a great job of slowing him down and directing the Austrian away from Caoimhin Kelleher’s goal.

When the ball then came to Ibrahim Mustapha, the 20-year-old threw himself in the way of the goal-bound effort.

It was a piece of defending that will surely make many Liverpool fans think that we may have already found Virgil van Dijk’s long-term replacement.

You can watch the clip of Quansah via @LFC on X:

That defending from Jarell Quansah 👏 Destined for big things 🙌 #LFC pic.twitter.com/82Lk5xF7t8 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 2, 2023

