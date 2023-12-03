(Photo) Darwin Nunez shows off new hairstyle ahead of Liverpool’s clash v Fulham

Darwin Nunez was sporting a new look ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash at home to Fulham on Sunday.

The man-bun to which we’ve become accustomed throughout his time on Merseyside so far is no longer, but the 24-year-old has gone for variation on a theme rather than a whole new clean-cut do.

As shown in an image uploaded by the Reds’ official X account (and also visible in pre-match video clips), the Uruguay striker walked into Anfield today with two rows of plaits dangling either side of his neck.

It’ll take a bit of getting used to, but no Liverpool fan will mind so long as Nunez is producing the goods on the pitch, and a return of seven goals already this season suggests that he’s been doing just that!

You can view the Uruguayan’s newly-styled locks below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):