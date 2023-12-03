(Video) Endo and Trent strike quickfire double in crazy finish to Liverpool thriller

Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold came good for Liverpool when most needed during a madcap final few minutes of a thrilling clash against Fulham at Anfield.

Trailing 3-2 with 85 minutes on the clock, the Japanese midfielder drilled home an equaliser from just outside the penalty area shortly after replacing Ryan Gravenberch.

Just a couple of minutes later, Trent completed a remarkably quick turnaround as he latched onto Darwin Nunez’s cross and fired past Bernd Leno.

Liverpool ultimately held on for a vital 4-3 victory, and it’s a result which could have massive repercussions by the end of the season as the Reds stay in touch of league leaders Arsenal.

You can view the goals from Endo and Trent below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @d7em10_L on X: