(Video) Fan footage perfectly captured Anfield’s ecstasy at Trent winner in 4-3 thriller

No Liverpool fan present at Anfield today will forget what a barnstorming, up-and-down football match they witnessed, one which was finally settled by a Trent Alexander-Arnold wonder strike.

The Reds twice relinquished leads in the first half and found themselves 3-2 down going into the final five minutes of normal time before Wataru Endo struck an equaliser.

Just as we were processing that goal, LFC attacked again and the number 66 got on the ball inside the penalty area, firing to the net to spark pandemonium in the stands.

Liverpool supporter @asim_lfc captured the match-winning moment from the Main Stand, with one spectator bellowing ‘Shoot, Trent!’ and the 25-year-old duly obliging to send Anfield into raptures.

It’s the ecstasy that such moments provide which shows why we love this sport so much!

You can view the fan footage of Trent’s winner below, via @asim_lfc on X (formerly Twitter):