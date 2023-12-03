‘This is what you dream of’ – Owen Hargreaves wowed by ‘perfect’ moment in Liverpool thriller

Owen Hargreaves was justifiably waxing lyrical over one ‘perfect’ moment during Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

There were some truly glorious goals scored among the seven which ultimately counted on the scoreboard, and probably none more so than Alexis Mac Allister’s thunderous long-range strike to make it 2-1 to the Reds in the first half.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former England international was gushing over the Argentine’s first goal for his current club.

Hargreaves declared: “This is what you dream of, to hit a ball like that when it just drops to you, and you are thinking ’right, bang!’. Technically, that is perfect. There was a little bit of a fade on it. That’s why you play. A brilliant goal.”

READ MORE: (Video) Fan footage perfectly captured Anfield’s ecstasy at Trent winner in 4-3 thriller

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans gave Darwin Nunez what he called for after smacking the crossbar

Having scored 12 times for Brighton last term, Mac Allister might’ve been frustrated at being kept waiting for his first at Liverpool, but goodness it was worth every bit of the wait.

It’s 100% a Premier League goal of the season contender, and it ultimately proved crucial as the Reds shaded a seven-goal thriller to move back within two points of leaders Arsenal.

It’s moments like the Argentine’s wonder strike, and matches such as today’s, which bring us back to Anfield time and again and remind us why we love football in the first place.

Mac Allister will revel in today’s goal – his first in a Liverpool shirt – for a long time, and so he should!

#Ep96 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️