Jurgen Klopp issues worrying Liverpool injury update after seven-goal epic v Fulham

Jurgen Klopp has issued a worrying injury update on Joel Matip following Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Amid the ecstasy of scoring two quickfire late goals to turn impending defeat into eventual victory, the Reds’ euphoria was tempered by the body blow incurred by the 32-year-old during the second half today.

The Cameroon defender fell to the turf innocuously and had to hobble off, with Ibrahima Konate coming on to replace him.

Speaking to reporters after the match (via Liverpool World), Klopp conceded that Matip could now be absent for a substantial period of time.

The Reds manager outlined: “We lost Joel. We obviously have no scan yet but after what you hear and can see, that will not be a short one. Unlucky but we have to get through this.”

READ MORE: (Video) Andreas Pereira felt the full force of colossal Virgil van Dijk during Anfield epic

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fan captures Reds players’ glorious reaction to Trent’s late winner

Liverpool’s relentless fixture schedule claims another casualty, with Matip joining Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and longer-term absentees Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic on the injury list.

It’s certainly not what Klopp would’ve wanted with seven more matches still to come in the next 24 days, two of which take place this coming week.

The Cameroon defender will be an unwelcome miss, but luckily the Reds have more than capable alternatives in Konate, Joe Gomez and the increasingly precocious Jarell Quansah.

All three will likely be needed at various intervals over the coming month in particular as Liverpool pray that nobody else will join Matip, Alisson et al on the treatment table.

#Ep96 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️