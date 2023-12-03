(Video) Liverpool fan captures Reds players’ glorious reaction to Trent’s late winner

The delight of the Liverpool players in response to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late winner against Fulham was brilliantly captured by one fan in the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

The 25-year-old struck in the 88th minute to give the Reds all three points in a 4-3 thriller at Anfield, a moment which could be huge in the overall context of our season.

LFC’s number 66 raced towards the corner of the Kop and dived to the turf in celebrating his decisive strike, and several of his teammates duly followed suit in unreserved glee.

The glorious manner of the celebrations were a delicious bonus on top of Trent’s massive winning goal.

You can view the celebrations below, via @BookBukkuBuch on X (formerly Twitter):

