Nunez and Trent return among 6 changes by Klopp – Liverpool team news v Fulham confirmed

Liverpool will aim to preserve their 100% record at Anfield this season when they play host to Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds’ last home match saw them cruise to a 4-0 win over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night, securing top spot in Group E and a straight passage to the round of 16 in the process.

With Manchester City and Tottenham facing off later in the day, Jurgen Klopp’s side will move back up to second in the table with a win against the Cottagers and restore the two-point gap to leaders Arsenal.

In terms of the Liverpool team to take on Fulham, there’s the usual multitude of changes from the preceding week’s European fixture, with six alterations to the line-up which began the midweek triumph over LASK.

Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are all currently sidelined with injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher makes his first Premier League start of the season as he deputises for the Brazilian stopper, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip all come into the defence, with Kostas Tsimikas retaining his berth at left-back.

Ryan Gravenberch keeps his place from Thursday night, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai returning to the line-up in place of Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott.

In attack, the wide duo of Mo Salah – who’ll reach 200 Liverpool goals if he scores today – and Luis Diaz keep their places, with Darwin Nunez coming in to replace Cody Gakpo at centre-forward.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):