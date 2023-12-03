(Video) Screamer: Alexis Mac Allister scores first Liverpool goal with long-distance thunderbolt

Alexis Mac Allister scored his first Liverpool goal in some style this afternoon, firing to the net with a 30-yard thunderbolt against Fulham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had given the Reds an earlier lead with a sumptuous free kick, but even that was outdone by the Argentine midfielder on 39 minutes.

Raul Jimenez paid the price for a misplaced header, with the ball dropping to the Reds’ number 10, and he ran onto it before letting fly with a rocket of a half-volley which gave Bernd Leno absolutely no chance.

If you’re going to score your first goal for Liverpool, then that is exactly how you do it in style!

You can view Mac Allister’s goal below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @d7em10_L on X: