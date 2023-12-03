(Video) Liverpool fans gave Darwin Nunez what he called for after smacking the crossbar

Darwin Nunez’s gesture towards the Liverpool fans in the early second-half exchanges at Anfield got the response he desired.

In the 53rd minute, the Uruguayan was played through by Mo Salah after a quick break from the Reds, only to see his powerful shot cannon off the underside of the crossbar and back into play.

Not to be dismayed, the 24-year-old turned towards the Kop and thrust both arms into the air in an attempt to rouse the home supporters, who duly obliged.

Nunez was very unlucky to see his shot bounce away from goal, and it’s that passion he showed in response which endears himself so much to Liverpool fans.

You can view Nunez’s gesturing below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @d7em10_L on X (formerly Twitter):