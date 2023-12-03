‘I fancy…’ – BBC pundit expects Liverpool milestone to be reached against Fulham this afternoon

Chris Sutton is expecting one Liverpool player to reach a significant milestone in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Anfield.

If Mo Salah preserves his record of scoring in every top-flight home game so far this season, he’ll net his 200th for the Reds today, and the ex-Blackburn striker has backed the Egyptian to do just that.

Giving his weekend predictions to BBC Sport, the 50-year-old wrote: “Liverpool picked up an important point at Etihad Stadium last weekend but all three are needed here.

“The Reds are without goalkeeper Alisson and Diogo Jota but they should be able to cope without them. I fancy Mohamed Salah to score, and Jurgen Klopp’s side to win comfortably.”

The smart money would definitely appear to be on Salah becoming a double centurion in terms of goals scored, which’d make him just the fifth player in Liverpool’s 131-year history to do so (lfchistory.net).

He netted in both games against Fulham last season and has been on the scoresheet in eight of his nine matches at Anfield so far this term, with Union Saint-Gilloise in early October the only visitors to thwart him (Transfermarkt).

Even if the Cottagers succeed in making him wait for his 200th Reds goal, the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are all more than capable of inflicting hardship on Marco Silva’s backline.

Jurgen Klopp will take a win irrespective of who finds the target for Liverpool, but we expect that Salah will reach the double ton sooner rather than later.

