(Video) Szoboszlai, Nunez and Klopp share manic hug in celebrating Liverpool triumph

If you want to know how much the 4-3 win over Fulham today meant to Liverpool’s players and coaching staff, one short clip gives you the answer.

A manic game at Anfield saw the Reds twice give away a first-half lead before falling behind to the visitors, with Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring in the final five minutes of normal time to provide an astonishing finale to a rollercoaster match.

A clip shared by @505levres on X showed the passion writ large on the faces of Jurgen Klopp, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai as the manager enveloped the two players in a passionate embrace.

The bellow from the Uruguayan as he hugged the boss showed just how ecstatic he was at the final whistle, and what this result means to him and his Liverpool teammates.

You can view the celebrations below, via @505levres on X (formerly Twitter):