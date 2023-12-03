(Video) Masterful Trent free kick fires Liverpool in front against Fulham in style

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for Liverpool in style against Fulham on Sunday afternoon, netting for the second Premier League game in a row.

Having netted a late equaliser at Manchester City eight days ago, the 25-year-old sent a masterful free kick into the net in front of the Anfield Road stand today from 25 yards out, clearing the wall and clipping the ball in off the underside of the crossbar.

It was simply an exquisite strike of the ball from the Reds’ number 66, and a just reward for LFC’s dominance in the opening 20 minutes.

You can view Trent’s goal below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @d7em10_L on X: