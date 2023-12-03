(Video) Andreas Pereira felt the full force of colossal Virgil van Dijk during Anfield epic

Andreas Pereira felt the full force of the colossal Virgil van Dijk during Liverpool’s epic 4-3 victory over Fulham on Sunday.

Towards the end of the first half, the Cottagers midfielder sprinted towards the Reds captain to try and put him under pressure as the latter surged towards the halfway line.

The 32-year-old duly shoved him away in uncompromising fashion, the force of the collision prompting the ex-Manchester United player to slump to the turf.

Pereira learned the hard way that dispossessing Van Dijk is no easy feat, especially if the Dutchman has his way!

You can view footage of the incident below, via @Lfc__vision on X (formerly Twitter):