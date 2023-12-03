‘Eliminate that…’ – Stephen Warnock fumes at Liverpool player during first half v Fulham

Stephen Warnock was fuming with one Liverpool player during the first half of their Premier League clash against Fulham on Sunday.

The Reds twice took the lead in the opening 45 minutes through stunning goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister, only to gift the visitors two wholly preventable equalisers.

It wasn’t Caoimhin Kelleher or any of the defenders who drew the 41-year-old’s ire, though, with Darwin Nunez instead getting both barrels from the ex-Anfield defender

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live‘s match coverage, Warnock raged: “There has been a few times now that Nunez has thrown himself to the ground looking for a foul. Book him. We need to eliminate that from the game.”

Warnock is right to call out Nunez for his theatrics, which were seen just after the half-hour when he went down on the edge of the penalty area for what was dubbed ‘a pretty ridiculous dive’ in Sky Sports’ live web commentary (14:31).

The Liverpool number nine is a fantastic player who doesn’t need to be trying to con referees to try and win his team a spot kick, and we’d be livid if we saw that from anyone playing against the Reds.

Hopefully Jurgen Klopp has a word with the Uruguayan about such behaviour, and instead we see the best side of the 24-year-old, who’s already plundered seven goals this season prior to today’s match.

