‘What worries me’: BBC pundit predicts Liverpool vs Sheffield United result ahead of ‘imminent’ change

Paul Heckingbottom’s reportedly impending exit from Sheffield United will have had many a Liverpool fan’s eyes rolling ahead of the two sides’ meeting on Tuesday.

Regardless, BBC columnist Chris Sutton hasn’t any doubt that the Reds will still make short work of the Blades in South Yorkshire.

“Paul Heckingbottom’s departure as Sheffield United manager appears to be imminent, and it will not exactly be surprising to see him go after their past couple of results against Bournemouth and Burnley,” the pundit wrote for BBC Sport.

“A new voice always makes the first game after a change of manager really interesting but, whether or not Chris Wilder gets the job, I don’t see it making much difference for the Blades here, because what worries me is how brittle they are at the back.

“Liverpool did amazingly well to come back to beat Fulham on Sunday and they are right in the thick of the title race now. This should be a much more straightforward victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have got the firepower to win comfortably.”

The Merseysiders find themselves in second-place in the Premier League following a remarkable 4-3 win over Fulham.

Another must-win for Jurgen Klopp’s men

Though the possibility of a new coach in the opposing technical area always fills fans with a sense of dread over the anticipated ‘new manager bounce’ phenomenon, it’s worth pointing out that we’re still coming up against the worst defence in the league.

Our hosts-to-be have already conceded a whopping 39 goals this term – 19 of which were shipped at Bramall Lane – which is hardly a positive indication of their defensive credentials.

Coming off the back of four goals registered against Marco Silva’s men at Anfield, this is a Liverpool side full of confidence and, evidently, goals.

Though nothing is certain in the Premier League, the signs aren’t exactly comforting for our hosts.

