Jude Bellingham takes to Instagram with single emoji reply to Liverpool player after Fulham epic

There were no words needed to describe Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decisive contribution in Liverpool’s thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday – at least if you’re Jude Bellingham.

The Reds’ number 66 capped a remarkable 80-second comeback with the winning goal in the closing stages at Anfield yesterday, just eight days after his late equaliser to earn his side a point away to Manchester City.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram afterwards to share photos of him celebrating his 88th-minute strike, along with the caption ‘Scenes’ and a face exhaling emoji hinting at relief to have come through a rollercoaster match victorious.

Trent’s England teammate Bellingham was among the plethora of people leaving comments in reply to the post, and the Real Madrid star simply shared the same emoji that Liverpool’s match-winner had included.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to responding to the Scouser’s Instagram activity, having also done so following the aforementioned draw at the Etihad Stadium recently.

The face that they both used the same emoji shows that the international colleagues are on the same wavelength as each other and brings to mind the expression ‘great minds think alike’!

You can view Trent’s post and Bellingham’s reply below, via @trentarnold66 on Instagram: