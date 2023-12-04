(Video) Gakpo’s on-pitch reaction to Trent’s winner; gives credit to new boots

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the man of the hour after his match-winning performance against Fulham and it’s clear that Cody Gakpo thinks he knows why the Scouser played so well.

Following the dramatic goal and during the celebrations, the Dutchman can be seen first covering his mouth with his hand before looking down at the vice captain’s boots and then nodding in approval.

Since the our No.66 has signed his new deal with Adidas and started wearing the Predator boots, it’s certainly had a positive impact on his performances.

It’s safe to say a lot of this is down to the natural talent of the pass master but perhaps his new boots have given him the edge in recent games.

You can watch the footage of Alexander-Arnold and Gakpo courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @son7ism on X):

cody looking down at trent’s adidas boots in disbelief and trent’s proud face agreeing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LXqPIu76xS — 🕸 (@son7ism) December 3, 2023

