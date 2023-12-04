‘They look the real deal’: Didi Hamann’s honest verdict on Arsenal v Liverpool in title challenge with Man City

Didi Hamann has backed Liverpool to be a potential title contender this term amid an encouraging campaign.

Asked to choose between his old club and Mikel Arteta’s table-topping Arsenal side, the 50-year-old threw his weight behind the former, arguing that ‘they look the real deal’.

“I think they’ve (Liverpool) got a chance to go all the way this season. I don’t see why not,” the former Red spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. “Obviously City are the ones to beat. If you ask me to pick between Arsenal and Liverpool (to challenge), I’d go for Liverpool. They look the real deal.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men find themselves only two points behind the Gunners in second following their 4-3 win over Fulham.

Manchester City remain the ones to beat

The Premier League table indicates that a number of pundits may have to revise their earlier predictions made around the start of the campaign.

Admittedly, how many could have truly predicted such an astonishing turnaround after we completely revitalised our midfield in the summer?

Still, with us having already ticked off several challenging fixtures – including trips to the Etihad, Amex, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, St. James’ Park and Stamford Bridge – we’re feeling rather confident about the ties that remain.

It’ll still take a big points haul, of course, to secure the title whilst a Pep Guardiola-managed Manchester City are knocking about around the top of the table!

