(Video) Ian Rush’s celebrations for Trent’s winner will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts

Liverpool enjoyed a victory to remember against Fulham and the scenes around the whole stadium were something to remember, including from Ian Rush.

Taking to his own X account, our club record goalscorer uploaded a video of his own celebrations after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner.

It’s great to see that a man who hasn’t played for the club since 1996, has such a strong affinity with Jurgen Klopp’s side that we see today.

It’s impossible not to enjoy a game of that drama (if you’re a Liverpool fan) and the scenes we see here, were replicated around every corner of Anfield.

You can watch Rush’s celebrations via @Ian_Rush9 on X:

