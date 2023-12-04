(Video) Jenas says Klopp ‘needs’ to change 25-y/o position; Fulham was final straw

Liverpool fans know that we not only have a tremendous group of players but also a manager that is arguably the best in world football but Jermaine Jenas thinks he knows better.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former midfielder said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to be in midfield”.

Seeing as the winning goal came from the Scouser after he had moved into midfield, then there is certainly an argument that the 25-year-old should change his position full-time.

However, Jurgen Klopp will know Trent Alexander-Arnold better than anyone else and we will trust his opinion over that of the pundits we watch on television.

You can watch Jenas’ comments on Alexander-Arnold via @BBCMOTD:

