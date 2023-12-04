Liverpool poised to bank millions as ‘largest’ ever £6.7bn behind-the-scenes deal agreed

Liverpool are among the Premier League outfits surely poised to earn an increase in top-flight revenue following the conclusion of live UK package deals with Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

The agreement in question will see live rights value rise by four per cent as part of a £6.7bn delivery in revenue over a four-year process (from 2025/26 onwards) – the ‘largest sports media rights deals ever concluded in the UK’, according to the Premier League’s official website.

Sky Sports are the ultimate winners of the arrangement, having secured a dominant share of the live rights, snapping up packages B through to D (a minimum of 215 live matches per season).

The Premier League stays in the green

Despite fears over when the Premier League’s meteoric financial rise will reach its natural apex, the English top-flight continues to pull the big bucks when it comes to live rights.

It remains to be seen how exactly this will affect Liverpool’s revenue numbers, though even a four per cent increase on the prior process’ result will surely be at least reasonably beneficial for our coffers.

It’s not a benefit that will be solely enjoyed by ourselves, of course, though one might imagine our competitors abroad in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 will all be looking over somewhat jealously at the Premier League’s ongoing financial growth.

