(Video) Liverpool fans will love interaction between Tsimikas and steward after Fulham winner

What a game it was at Anfield as Liverpool heroically fought back to claim a late 4-3 victory over Fulham and it’s safe to say that Kostas Tsimikas enjoyed the win.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the late winner, the scenes were as chaotic as you would expect.

New footage has shown how the Greek Scouser celebrated though, as he grabbed a steward and screamed in his face in sheer joy.

The smile from the man in the high-vis shows just how much he enjoyed it too and it will no doubt be a moment that will be remembered by all involved, for a long time.

You can watch the footage of Tsimikas and the steward (from 0:15) via @LFC on X:

