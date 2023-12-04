(Video) 80-second swing: Every kick of the ball as Liverpool turned defeat into victory v Fulham

What can you realistically aspire to get done in the space of 80 seconds?

If you’re Liverpool FC, you can complete one of the most remarkable turnarounds in any Premier League season ever witnessed, as we saw on Sunday.

The Reds were trailing 3-2 to Fulham in the closing stages at Anfield when, with the clock at 86:24, Wataru Endo’s shot from just outside the penalty area found the top corner of the net to draw the teams level for a third time yesterday afternoon.

The celebrations from that equaliser had barely died down by the time Trent Alexander-Arnold let fly from just inside the box to make it 4-3 on 87:44, sending the Kop into absolute raptures.

X user @Liverpool_NYC shared the full two-minute sequence from the start of the move which led to the Japan midfielder’s goal, through to the celebrations of the vice-captain’s winner.

Our guess is it might’ve taken you 80 seconds to read from the start of the article to this point – just enough time for Liverpool to score two goals which could prove pivotal by the end of the season!

You can view the full two-minute sequence below, taken from Sky Sport Live’s match coverage and shared on X via @Liverpool_NYC: