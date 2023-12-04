Liverpool fans will now be salivating over PL fixture as Man Utd dressing room details emerge

Things could quickly go from bad to worse for Manchester United ahead of their meeting with Liverpool in the middle of December.

Rob Dawson of ESPN now reports that a ‘group within the first-team squad are becoming disillusioned’ and of concerns around the dressing room mood dipping even further unless results improve.

It’s a reality that’s sure to fill travelling Red Devils fans’ hearts with much in the way of hope for when they pay a visit to Anfield on 17th December.

Could Liverpool be set to humble Manchester United again?

Whilst one can never be certain just how United will react to the challenge of facing Jurgen Klopp’s men – and a renewed Liverpool side at that – the odds are certainly stacked against the later visitors as things stand.

Following a couple of heavy defeats at L4, we’re certainly more than hopeful on our end that we can replicate the demolition jobs of March this year and in 2022 to further highlight the growing divide between the red halves of Manchester and Merseyside.

With an opportunity to rest key stars ahead of the 17th, after securing our status as group winners in the Europa League with a game to spare, we’ll have every opportunity to prepare for the meeting as we’d like.

