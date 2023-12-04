‘Changed the game’ – Mac Allister lauds Klopp’s decision that beat Fulham

Alexis Mac Allister played a crucial role in our victory over Fulham, even if he wasn’t on the pitch when the match-winning moment occurred after he had been replaced.

Speaking with LFCTV, the Argentine said: “I think Endo changed the game, definitely,” said Mac Allister. “Because of the goal, and because of how he helped the team to have the right balance as well.

“Maybe when Jürgen took me off, the team was very offensive, and we needed a player like Endo.

“I’m very happy for him. He’s a really nice guy and he deserves it.”

It’s great to see how genuinely happy our No.10 is for the team to claim all three points, after a really dramatic game at Anfield.

Wataru Endo certainly made a massive impact on the game and it may have helped him now really compete with the former Brighton player, for our No.6 role.

