(Video) Andy Robertson is every Liverpool fan as he greets Trent at FT

Liverpool fans enjoyed a Sunday afternoon to remember as we fought back for a dramatic victory and Andy Robertson was on hand to congratulate his mate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold walked off the pitch as the hero and stood on the sidelines was our injured left-back.

The Scot gave his full-back friend a massive hug and the scream that followed showed just how much it meant to everyone.

Although we’d rather not concede three goals at home to Fulham, winning in that manner does make it feel so much sweeter.

You can watch the celebration between Robertson and Alexander-Arnold via @asim_lfc on X:

