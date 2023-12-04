(Video) Souness insists ‘predictable’ £300k-p/w Man City player wouldn’t get in Liverpool’s team

Graeme Souness named one Manchester City player who he insists wouldn’t get in Liverpool’s strongest XI because he’s too ‘predictable’.

The former Reds captain spoke at length about Jack Grealish on talkSPORT, and the 70-year-old isn’t the ‘biggest fan’ of the £300,000-per-week England international.

The Scot insisted that the 28-year-old takes too many touches when receiving the ball on the flank, in comparison to his more ‘direct’ teammate Jeremy Doku, who’s restricted the ex-Aston Villa man to just one Premier League start since the end of August (WhoScored).

Souness said of Grealish: “I don’t see him going to the byline enough and going past someone. He threatens to go down the line and comes inside. You don’t want to become predictable. Right now he’s predictable. As a striker, as someone who scores goals, you have to be unpredictable.

“I think he flatters to deceive. You put Jack on the market tomorrow – who’s buying him for how much?”

When talkSPORT presenter Jim White posed the question as to whether the Man City winger would get in Liverpool’s line-up, the former Reds skipper replied: “No. He’s a rascal. He’s a rascal in as much as I bet he’s great to have a night out with.”

If we’re judging Grealish on his form this season, we’d agree with Souness that the 28-year-old wouldn’t go straight into Jurgen Klopp’s strongest XI.

The England winger’s goal against Tottenham on Sunday was his first in 908 minutes of football so far this term. Luis Diaz, who’s Liverpool’s go-to left winger, has five goals in 1,041 minutes (Transfermarkt), so it’s clear to see who’s been the more productive of the two in recent months.

The Man City forward is a terrific player when at his best, but right now we wouldn’t take him ahead of the Colombian.

You can view Souness’ comments on Grealish below, via @talkSPORT on X (formerly Twitter):