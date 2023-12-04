(Video) Watch how Trent reacted to Mac Allister’s Fulham screamer goal

There come moments in football where even the most gifted of players are left awestruck by what their teammates accomplish on the pitch.

Case in point: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s reaction to Alexis Mac Allister’s ‘majestic’, as Liverpool’s official X (formerly Twitter) account aptly put it, goal against Fulham.

Footage shared on socials shows the No.66 palming his face with both hands after the World Cup winner’s long-range effort struck the top right corner of the net.

He most certainly won’t have been alone there!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: