Moises Caicedo’s agent delivers fresh statement on failed Liverpool transfer

Liverpool, one might imagine, will be quietly pleased that their efforts to land Moises Caicedo this summer were thwarted.

The Reds went on to sign Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo instead, with the recruitment team completing an overhaul of the midfield department.

Ali Barat, the Ecuadorian’s agent, has since freshly reiterated the Merseysiders and Arsenal’s late interest in his client, admitting ‘it was a great experience’ in comments relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X.

The 22-year-old has since played 15 games for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, racking up precisely 1,030 minutes of action.

At least someone enjoyed themselves!

Good for you, Ali! At least some of us weren’t left nervously chewing our fingernails over the remainder of the summer window.

Whilst we certainly have no regrets on our end over how the window panned out, it would be foolish to suggest that Caicedo won’t, at some stage, fulfil his lofty price tag at Stamford Bridge.

The former Brighton star was one of the most influential footballers in the Premier League last term and has far too much talent to simply be another body in English capital.

