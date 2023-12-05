Liverpool player gives insight into Mo Salah’s mentality with post-Fulham revelation

Harvey Elliott shared an insight into the elite mentality of Mo Salah with a comment he made following Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Despite the Reds beating Bernd Leno four times, their top scorer this season wasn’t among the scorers, with Marco Silva’s team just the second opponents in 2023/24 to prevent him from netting at Anfield.

The Egyptian’s younger teammate was subsequently speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, and he shed a light on the mindset of the 31-year-old.

Elliott revealed: “You know Mo always wants to score but he got an assist, and even in games where he doesn’t score he’s popping up with an assist or something.

“He wasn’t the happiest, but as I said before, it can’t just be the forwards who score. We all need to chip in. It may not have been Mo’s day, but the other boys delivered.”

Salah would’ve been well aware that a goal against Fulham at the weekend would’ve taken him to 200 for Liverpool and 150 in the Premier League (Transfermarkt), so he’d have been yearning to hit both of those milestones last Sunday.

He’s become so accustomed to scoring, especially at Anfield, that he’ll probably think he fell short of his own enormously high standards and was frustrated as a result; but like Elliott said, the 31-year-old still made a hugely valuable contribution with the assist for Wataru Endo’s late equaliser.

The England under-21 midfielder was also correct to stress the importance of the Japan captain, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister, stepping up to ensure that the Reds still prevailed even with their most lethal player held scoreless.

Liverpool will soon need to manage without Salah for a few games when he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations, so that’s when Jurgen Klopp will be especially looking towards the rest of the squad to take on the goalscoring responsibilities in the Egyptian’s absence.

In the meantime, our upcoming opponents beware…our number 11 will be gunning for that 200th LFC goal, especially now that he’s been made to wait for it!

